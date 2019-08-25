మొన్న కారవాన్…. ఇప్పుడు ‘బీస్ట్’….

స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్… ప్రస్తుతం త్రివిక్రమ్ దర్శకత్వంలో ‘అల వైకుంఠపురంలో’ సినిమాతో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడు. ఈ సినిమాని సంక్రాంతికి విడుదలచేయబోతున్నారట.

ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్ శరవేగం గా జరుగుతుంది. అయితే ఈ సినిమా లో వివిధ సినిమా పరిశ్రమ ల కి సంబంధించిన ప్రముఖ నటులు ముఖ్య పత్రాలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

ఇది పక్కన పెడితే… అల్లు అర్జున్ ఆ మధ్య ఒక పెద్ద కారవాన్ కొనుక్కున్న సంగతి సోషల్ మీడియా లో తెలిపాడు. ఆ కారవాన్… ఎంత పెద్ద వాహనం అంటే, చాలా అత్యాధునికంగా, అన్ని సదుపాయాలతో చాలా స్టైలిష్ డిజైన్ తో… స్వయంగా చేయించుకున్నాడు బన్నీ. దానికి ఒక పేరు కూడా పెట్టుకున్నాడు.

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs

ఇకపోతే ఇప్పుడు తాజాగా అల్లు అర్జున్ రేంజ్ రోవర్ కార్ ని కొనుగోలు చేసాడు. ఎప్పటి నుంచో కొత్త కార్ కొనుక్కోవాలని బన్నీ అనుకున్నాడట… కానీ ఇప్పుడు కుదిరిందట. అయితే ఈ కార్ కి కూడా ‘బీస్ట్’ అనే పేరు పెట్టుకున్నాడు.

Every time I buy something big in my life… there is only one thought in my mind … “ People have showered soo much love…it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON” pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0

— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019