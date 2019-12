రౌడీ పోలీస్.. రజనీ అదుర్స్

DARBAR (Telugu) – Official Trailer | Rajinikanth | A.R.Murugadoss | Anirudh Ravichander | Subaskaran

Presenting the Official Trailer of Darbar (Telugu)'; Starring Rajinikanth & #Nayanthara in lead roles, Music Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Produced by Lyca Productions & Directed by AR Murugadoss.Divo Gaana

Posted by Darbar on Monday, 16 December 2019