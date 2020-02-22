ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటి మూడో బిడ్డకు జన్మనిచ్చింది. శిల్పాశెట్టి, రాజ్ కుంద్రా దంపతులకు పండండి ఆడబిడ్డ ఈ నెల 15న పుట్టినట్లు ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్లో వెల్లడించారు. కాగా, వీరికి ఈ బిడ్డ సరోగసీ ద్వారా కలిగినట్లు తెలిపారు. ఈ చిన్నారికి సమీషా శెట్టి కుంద్రా అనే పేరు పెట్టారు. పాపకు సంబంధించిన ఒక ఫొటోను జతచేసి ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్ లో తమ ఆనందాన్ని పంచుకున్నారు.
‘మా పూజలు ఫలించాయి.. మా ఇంటిలోకి చిన్నారి దేవత అడుగుపెట్టింది.. తన పేరు సమీషా శెట్టి కుంద్రా. సమీషా అంటే మా ఇంటి దేవత లక్ష్మీదేవి.. మా పాపకు మీ అందరి ఆశీస్సులు కావాలి’ అంటూ శిల్పాశెట్టి పేర్కొన్నారు.
||Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah|| Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, 🧿𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚🧿 Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house😇 ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra 🧿 #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love