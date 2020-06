పోలవరం పనులకై… భారీ క్రేన్లు, అరుదైన మెషినరీ తెప్పించిన మేఘా

Polavaram project works going on war footing with Very big and rare machines and huge cranes

Polavaram project works going on war footing with Very big and rare machines and huge cranes. Works with bhoom placer (concrete pasting) machines up to 62 meters height. Its machine capacity is 90 cubic meters per hour. These machines used in Polavaram for the first time in the country. Works going on with using Telebelt-200 machine. This type only 3 machines available in the world. This is the one among them and first in Asia. With the help of this machine can work 200 plus cubic meters of concrete per hour.Goes horizontal at 61 meters, rotates 360 degrees. Height works within 0-30 degrees of radius. With the help of a hydraulic rig that Megha uses, the soil can be dug up to 50 meters. Its nominal torque is 260 kNm, with a kelly length of 15 meters, which is 1.2 meters dia.

