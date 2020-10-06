భౌతిక శాస్త్రంలో ముగ్గురికి నోబెల్ బహుమతి

శాస్త్ర, సాంకేతిక, సాహిత్య రంగాల్లో అత్యున్నత పురస్కారం నోబెల్ బహుమతి. ప్రతీ ఏటా ప్రకటించే ఈ అవార్డులలో ఈ ఏడాది భౌతిక శాస్త్రంలో ముగ్గురిని నోబెల్ వరించింది. విశ్వంలోని బ్లాక్ హోల్స్ (కృష్ణబిలం)పై గత కొన్నేళ్లుగా పరిశోధనలు చేస్తున్న రోజర్ పెన్రోస్, రిన్హార్డ్ గెంజెల్, ఆండ్రియా గెజ్లకు ఈ ఏడాదికి నోబెల్ అవార్డు ప్రకటించారు. ముగ్గురికి కలిపి ప్రకటించిన ఈ అవార్డులో సగం రోజర్ పెన్రోస్కు మిగిలిన సగాన్ని రిన్హార్డ్, ఆండ్రియాలకు పంచనున్నారు.
గత కొన్నేళ్లుగా పాలపుంత, బ్లాక్ హోల్స్పై అనేక పరిశోధనలు చేశారు వీళ్ళు. వాస్తవానికి సాపేక్ష సిద్దాంతాన్ని ఐన్ స్టీన్ ప్రతిపాదించినా.. ఆయన బ్లాక్ హోల్స్ ఉన్నాయనే విషయాన్ని మాత్రం నమ్మలేదు. తాజా పరిశోధనల వల్ల బ్లాక్హోల్స్ ఉన్నాయని రోజర్ నిరూపించారు.
మరోవైపు గెంజెల్, ఆండ్రియాలు కలసి పాలపుంతలపై పరిశోధనలు చేశారు. పాలపుంత కేంద్రంలో దుమ్ము, ధూళి, వాయువులతో కూడిన దట్టమైన మేఘాలు ఉన్నట్లు వారిద్దరూ తమ పరిశోధనల ద్వారా గుర్తించారు. ఈ పరిశోధనకు గానూ వీరిద్దరికి నోబెల్ పురస్కారం లభించింది. కాగా, భౌతిక శాస్త్రంలో నోబెల్ బహుమతి అందుకున్న నాలుగో మహిళగా ఆండ్రియా రికార్డు సృష్టించారు.
